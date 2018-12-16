PM Narendra Modi: Congress thinks it is above judiciary

national

Launching a blistering attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the party has always thought it was above the judiciary.

"The party that has ruled the country for the longest time has always considered itself to be above every law, judiciary, every institution and even above the nation. This party has destroyed the democratic institutions of India," Modi said while addressing a gathering ahead of the Ardh-Kumbh mela.

"For some time now, the game of building pressure on the judiciary has once again been on. It demands that the youth be alerted of this," he added.

Modi recalled how the Allahabad High Court once set aside the election of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to the Lok Sabha.

He also mentioned the Kesavananda Bharati case that saved the Constitution from the government's overtures.

Modi said that judge H.R. Khanna, who took exception to Indira Gandhi's decision of clamping Emergency, was superseded to the office of Chief Justice of India.

"This party neither cares for democracy nor for any institution to serve its own interests," he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister listed various projects that his government has taken up for cleaning the Ganga.

