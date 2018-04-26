PM Narendra Modi: 'Deeply pained' over death of 13 children in Uttar Pradesh

The Prime Minister expressed his anguish while interacting with the BJP leaders, including the party's candidates, elected members and office-bearers in poll-bound Karnataka, through his mobile application

Prime Minister Narendra Modi/ File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his sympathies for the 13 children were killed and eight others injured when a train rammed into their school van at an unmanned railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district. He said that he was deeply "pained" by the incident.

The Prime Minister expressed his anguish while interacting with the BJP leaders, including the party's candidates, elected members and office-bearers in poll-bound Karnataka, through his mobile application.

Modi said he was "deeply pained" over the incident and added the Uttar Pradesh government and the Railways would take necessary action.

"As I was coming to you, I got the sad news from Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar about the train ramming into a school bus in which children were travelling (and that) many children have been killed.

"It's a very sad news that I got as I came here," he said.

"The Uttar Pradesh government will take necessary action, the Railway department will take necessary action," the Prime Minister added.

Also Read: Narendra Modi To Interact With Karnataka Candidates, Leaders

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI