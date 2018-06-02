PM Narendra Modi departs for India after three-nation visit

Prime Minister Modi boarded the plane from Singapore, which was the last leg of his three-nation tour



Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday departed for India after concluding his five-day, the three-nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi boarded the plane from Singapore, which was the last leg of his three-nation tour. Through the span of five days, he also visited Indonesia (first leg) and Malaysia (stopover) to boost the Act East Policy.

Prior to the departure, Prime Minister Modi visited the Changi Naval Base, where he saw the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Satpura and interacted with officers and sailors of the Indian Navy and Royal Singapore Navy.

The Navy personnel chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' in the presence of Prime Minister Modi on board INS Satpura.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi received a "rapturous" welcome, on his arrival at the Indian Heritage Centre in Singapore.

The Prime Minister also unveiled the Kala Sangam, a permanent platform established by High Commission of India, Singapore and Indian Heritage Centre, Singapore to bring Indian artisans to the country to demonstrate the craft, make and sell their products, official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Raveesh Kumar wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi also bought a painting at the Indian Heritage Centre using his RuPay card.

It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Modi on Thursday launched three Indian mobile payment apps- BHIM, RuPay and SBI app at the 'Business, Innovation and Community Event' here in Singapore.

Prime Minister Modi also paid a visit to the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum accompanied by Singapore Culture Minister Grace Fu Hai Yien.

He also visited Sri Mariamman Temple, which is oldest Hindu temple of the Southeast Asian country and Chulia Mosque, which is located on South Bridge Road in the Chinatown district within the Central Area.

Also Read: Singapore Names Orchid After PM Narendra Modi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates