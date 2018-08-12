Search

PM Narendra Modi doing drama over Rahul Gandhi's hug: Congress

Aug 12, 2018, 15:02 IST | ANI

In an exclusive interview to ANI on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his jibe against Rahul and said the latter's hug act in the Parliament during no-confidence motion discussion was nothing but a childish act

Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) P.L. Punia on Saturday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi's hotly-debated hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament was to show compassion.

"On one hand, the leaders of BJP endlessly attack Rahul day in and day out. However, it was Rahul who walked up to Prime Minister Modi and hugged him to show compassion. How can the Prime Minister now do a drama over it? He is behaving like a child now," Punia told ANI.

"It is for you to judge whether it was a childish act or not. And, if you are unable to decide that, watch the wink and you will get the answer," the Prime Minister said.

Rahul hugged the Prime Minister after concluding his speech during the debate on the no-confidence motion. However, moments later, Rahul was seen winking at a fellow Congress MP.

Congress chief¿s unexpected hug invited a huge criticism from the BJP leaders with many terming it a ¿childish act¿.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also labelled Rahul's hug as an "extremely childish act." Home Minister Rajnath Singh also mocked the act by saying that Rahul "began a Chipko movement after hugging Prime Minister Modi in Parliament."

