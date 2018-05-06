PM Narendra Modi equates 'Congress' 'C' with Corruption's 'C'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attacked Rahul Gandhi over his statement on corruption



PM Modi during a public rally ahead of Karnataka election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a full-frontal attack on the Congress. Modi said, 'There is no difference between Congress's C and corruption's C. Even now they cry foul of demonetisation.'

He also attacked Rahul Gandhi over his statement on corruption. "See the audacity. Congress president says in Karnataka that we won't let thieves sit in legislative assembly. Why don't they tell about the Congress leaders sitting as MLAs and ministers in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, whose almirahs and bed sheets were found laden with notes?"

