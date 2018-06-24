PM Narendra Modi extends greetings ahead of Doctors' Day

Prime Minister Modi further drew a parallel between doctors and motherhood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated the hard work of doctors in the country and extended greetings on account of National Doctors' Day.

"Indian doctors have made a mark across the world for their abilities and skills. Due to their mastery in the medical profession and hard work, our doctors are known to solve some critical problems. I extend my best wishes to all doctors on behalf of our countrymen on for Doctors' Day on July 1," he said during the 45th episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program.

"We respect and worship our mothers because they gave us birth. In a sense, doctors help us be reborn. A doctor is not only someone who only cures diseases but is also a friend. They not only cure but also heal," he said.

National Doctors' Day is celebrated to recognise the contributions of physicians to individual lives and communities.

In India, July 1 is observed as Doctors' Day, to honour the legendary physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy.

A recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, Dr. Roy is one of the few people in history who was able to complete his F.R.C.S. and M.R.C.P. degrees simultaneously (within only two years and three months).

July 1 marks the birth and death date of the noted freedom fighter.

