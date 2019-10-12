PM Narendra Modi goes plogging at Mamallapuram beach

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu): Ahead of his second round of informal talks with Chinese President Xi Jingping on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a 3-minute plogging initiative at a beach in Mamallapuram.

He called on people to keep public places clean, which would also help them be fit and healthy.

"Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my 'collection' to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy," Modi tweeted.

Plogging is an exercise that combines jogging with picking up garbage. Modi also shared photos of his morning walk at the beach.

"Refreshing walk and exercises in Mamallapuram, along the scenic coast," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Xi Jinping reached the Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa on Saturday for the second day of the informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the talks, Modi will host a lunch in the honour of the visiting dignitary. Following this, Xi will then proceed to Chennai where he will depart for a two-day state visit to Nepal.