PM Narendra Modi greets Gujarat, Maharashtra on foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on their state foundation days.

In a series of tweets, he also listed the characteristics of the people belonging to the state.

"Best wishes to the people of Gujarat on Gujarat Diwas. In all spheres, people from the state have made outstanding contributions. Gujaratis are known for their courage, innovation, and spirit of enterprise. May Gujarat scale new heights of glory," wrote Modi, who also hails from the state.

"Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra on the state's Foundation Day. Maharashtra is a land of revolutionaries and reformers who have enriched India's progress. Praying for the continued growth of the state in the times to come," he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on their state's foundation days:

On Maharashtra Day, greetings and good wishes to the people of Maharashtra. May the state scale newer heights of development in the years to come #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 1, 2019

Greetings to the people of Gujarat on statehood day. May the state continue to develop and prosper in the years to come. My best wishes to the people of Gujarat for a bright future #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 1, 2019

Both the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra were formed after the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960 was enacted by Parliament on 25 April 1960. The act came into effect on 1 May 1960.

With inputs from IANS

