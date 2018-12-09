PM Narendra Modi greets Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

national

To celebrate their leader's birthday, Congress workers have gathered outside her residence in the national capital

Narendra Modi and Sonia Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairman and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her 72nd birthday.

"Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. I pray for her long and healthy life," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Many other politicians also extended greetings to the veteran.

Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted, "My best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji on your birthday. Your dignified presence and dedicated service to the nation and @INCIndia continue to inspire us. I pray for your long and healthy life!."

The Youth Wing of Congress party extended birthday greetings to Gandhi and credited her "dedication and indomitable spirit" for the "great achievements" of the country. "Behind the great achievements of our country lies the dedication and indomitable spirit of Smt Sonia Gandhi who has been the backbone of Congress party. We wish her happiness and health on her birthday. May her wisdom and leadership guide us always," it tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi was born on December 9, 1946, in a small village near Vicenza, Italy. She married former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1968.

Gandhi took over the reigns of Congress in 1998 as the party president, seven years after her husband's assassination.

