PM Narendra Modi guns for 'Bharat Mata', 'Jai Shri Ram' opponents in Bihar campaign

In his most fierce attack on the opposition during the Bihar poll campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that they have reservations about chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram'. He was targeting the Congress at a rally here on Tuesday.

"Those who have problems with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chant, Bihar has problems with them," declared the Prime Minister as the crowd at Saharsa cheered. He also called this chant to be the inspiration for a self reliant india.

"The companions of those who brought Jungle Raj in Bihar have problems with 'Bharat Mata'. Sometimes one group says not to chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', then another group complains of getting a headache with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chant. These 'Bharat Mata' opponents are now unitedly demanding votes from the people of Bihar," said Modi while targeting the Congress and also the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for allying with it.

He alleged that the same 'group' doesn't want the people of Bihar to even utter 'Jai Shri Ram'.

In his fiercest ideological attack on the opposition so far during this campaign season in Bihar, the Prime Minister raked up 'Chhathi Maiya', the state's most widely worshipped deity during the 'Chhath' puja which comes around Diwali. The Prime Minister remarked, "In this land that worships the 'Chhathi Maiya', Jungle Raj's companions do not want you to raise slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'."

Earlier, Modi spoke extensively on 'Local for Vocal' and 'Make in India', the PM's two pet projects.

'Vocal for local' is a campaign, Modi claimed, which will change the lives of the local artisans. "It is a way with which our local products will gradually become a part of the global market," he said.

He also referred to the Mudra scheme, saying that nearly Rs 2.5 cr has been disbursed in Bihar as loans. Reaching out to women, a key voter base of Nitish Kumar in the last election, Modi claimed that nearly Rs. 1.75 cr out of this amount has gone to women.

He stressed that each and every vote matters and those with voting rights are indeed 'powerful'. He urged them to use that power for the 'bright future of Bihar'.

