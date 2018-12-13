PM Narendra Modi hands over tricolour to divyang mountaineer

Dec 13, 2018, 16:04 IST | IANS

Sinha, the first female divyang to climb Mount Everest, called on the Prime Minister here and apprised him of her upcoming mountaineering expedition to Antarctica

PM Narendra Modi hands over tricolour to divyang mountaineer
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday handed over the tricolour flag to Arunima Sinha, marking the beginning of her expedition to Mount Vinson, Antarctica.

Sinha, the first female divyang to climb Mount Everest, called on the Prime Minister here and apprised him of her upcoming mountaineering expedition to Antarctica.

Modi lauded her impressive achievements and extended his best wishes for her latest venture.

PM Modi had also tweeted saying, "It was a delight to interact with Anurima Sinha. Handed over the Tricolour and wished her the very best as she embarks on an expedition to Mount Vinson, Antartica. India is proud of Anurima's accomplishments and her fortitude inspires us all."

Sinha had earlier conquered the highest peaks in five continents, becoming the first female divyang to achieve the feat.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

narendra modinational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

PM Narendra Modi: GDP dipped to 5.7% or below 8 times during UPA rule

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK