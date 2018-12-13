PM Narendra Modi hands over tricolour to divyang mountaineer

national

Sinha, the first female divyang to climb Mount Everest, called on the Prime Minister here and apprised him of her upcoming mountaineering expedition to Antarctica

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday handed over the tricolour flag to Arunima Sinha, marking the beginning of her expedition to Mount Vinson, Antarctica.

Modi lauded her impressive achievements and extended his best wishes for her latest venture.

PM Modi had also tweeted saying, "It was a delight to interact with Anurima Sinha. Handed over the Tricolour and wished her the very best as she embarks on an expedition to Mount Vinson, Antartica. India is proud of Anurima's accomplishments and her fortitude inspires us all."

It was a delight to interact with @sinha_arunima.



Handed over the Tricolour and wished her the very best as she embarks on an expedition to Mount Vinson, Antarctica.



India is proud of Arunima’s accomplishments and her fortitude inspires us all. pic.twitter.com/sj39QvHvH7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2018

Sinha had earlier conquered the highest peaks in five continents, becoming the first female divyang to achieve the feat.

