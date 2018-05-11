PM Narendra Modi highlights Indo-Nepal bilateral trade

Prime Minister Modi said bilateral trade has been a stronghold in the bilateral ties between the two countries



Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected upon the shared trade and economic ties between India and Nepal. While addressing a rally at Nepal's Janakpur on Friday, Prime Minister Modi said bilateral trade has been a stronghold in the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi said, "In the field of power and energy production, Nepal is rapidly developing itself. Presently, India is providing approximately 450 watts of electricity to Nepal. we have laid a transmission line for the same. "

He then talked about the agreements signed between the two countries in the field of agriculture.

He said, " As part of the agreement we will focus on how to increase income for farmers. Further how to incorporate technology and science in the agricultural field."

Prime Minister Modi then talked of the recent visit of his Nepal's counterpart KP Sharma Oli to India.

He reiterated the words of Prime Minister Oli, " Samridh Nepal, Sukhi Nepali" ( Prosperous Nepal, Content Nepal's citizen)

He said that the previous month he along with Prime Minister Oli inaugurated an Integrated check post at Beerganj.

On the same lines, the two leaders jointly inaugurated the Nepal-India Friendship Bus Service (Ramayan Circuit Bus Service) from Janakpur to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

He called Nepal as a close neighbour as he said Nepal comes first for India, as part of "Neighborhood First Policy".

Prime Minister ended on a note that "Along with the support of the public, Nepal and India will build such ties that will facilitate prosperity and happiness in both the nations."

He visited Nepal's Ram Janaki temple today and is further scheduled to visit Pashupatinath temple on Saturday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates