PM Narendra Modi hopes for a fruitful monsoon session

The Prime Minister said that the Centre is ready to discuss all the issues that all the parties will raise in Parliament

Narendra Modi

Ahead of the first day of Monsoon Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all the political leaders to allow the session function smoothly. The Prime Minister said that the Centre is ready to discuss all the issues that all the parties will raise in Parliament.

"I hope the Monsoon Session is a productive one and the time is properly utilised to discuss important matters. May the productivity of the forthcoming session and the rich levels of the debate also become a source of inspiration for the various state assemblies. Any member, any party can raise any issue, we are all ready for proper discussions," Prime Minister Modi told the media.

The monsoon session, which concludes on August 10, will have 18 sittings amid much-expected drama in both the houses - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Last night, an all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held to ensure smoothing functioning of the Monsoon session.

The meeting received ¿positive¿ outcome, according to Union Minister Ananth Kumar.

However, the Opposition parties, led by Congress, are hopefully looking forward to target the in-power Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over various issues.

Government has listed a substantive legislative business for the session. This includes 48 items including 46 Bills and two financial matters. On priority, are The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill or the anti-instant triple talaq bill and The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, that gives Constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes.

The National Medical Commission Bill, The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, The Consumer Protection Bill, The Dam Safety Bill and Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill are also on Centre's agenda.

Besides this, there are six bills replacing ordinances promulgated in the inter-session period are also high on government's agenda. These include The Fugitive Economic Offenders Ordinance, The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Ordinance, The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, The National Sports University Ordinance, and The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates