PM Narendra Modi hopes for 'terror, violence' free Pakistan under Imran Khan

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed hope that Pakistan would work in the direction to make the country 'terror and violence' free under the new government of Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan.

In an exclusive interview to ANI on Saturday, Prime Minister wished for good relations between the two countries and said that his government has also taken numerous initiatives in this regard.

"I have always said that we wish to have good neighbourly relations. We have also taken various initiatives in this regard. I recently congratulated Imran Khan on his victory in the elections. We hope that Pakistan would work for a safe, secure, stable and prosperous region, free from terror and violence," the Prime Minister responded when asked if India is ready to hold talks with Pakistan.

Prime Minister Modi had called up Khan on July 30 and congratulated him on his electoral success. He also expressed hope that democracy would take deeper roots in Pakistan under the new government.

Pakistan went to polls on July 25 and Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the single largest party with 116 seats.

Soon after emerging victorious in the elections, Khan in his first speech said he wanted to have good relations with India and work to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue.

Referring Kashmir as the major issue of dispute between the two countries, he said it was time the two countries sat across the table and discussed the issues.

