PM Narendra Modi in Telangana: Farmers' income will be doubled by 2022

While addressing a rally ahead of the Telangana elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Congress are both 'family ruling parties.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in support of BJP candidates, in Mahbubnagar on November 27, 2018. Pic/PTI

Mahbubnagar (Telangana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured that farmers' income will be doubled and every family in India will get their own house by 2022. While addressing a rally in Mahbubnagar ahead of the Telangana elections, Prime Minister Modi said that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Congress are both 'family ruling parties.'

"They are doing the vote bank politics. Congress and TRS brought religious fights between the public," the Prime Minister stated.

"KCR has worked as a minister under the UPA government when Sonia Gandhi used to do remote control politics. BJP will give more funds to both Telugu states compared to Congress," he added.

The Telangana Assembly was dissolved prematurely in September this year on the recommendation of the ruling TRS. Telangana will go to polls on December 7 while the counting of votes will take place on December 11.

