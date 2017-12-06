PM Narendra Modi is 'most tweeted about world leader'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the "most tweeted about world leader" after US President Donald Trump in 2017, microblogging site Twitter said today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the "most tweeted about world leader" after US President Donald Trump in 2017, microblogging site Twitter said today. Two postings of former US president Barack Obama were among the top three most-liked tweets of 2017. Obama’s tweet "No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion..." was the second most retweeted tweets of the year.



A tweet by Carter Wilkerson "Help me please... a man needs his nuggs" which was retweeted 3.6 million times was the most retweeted tweet of this year, according to a data compiled by Twitter. The figures were released today.

Twitter said Trump with 44.1 million followers and Modi with 37.5 million followers are respectively the first and second "most tweeted about world leaders" for the year 2017.

