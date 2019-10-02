PM Narendra Modi leads nation in paying tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi: On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led the nation in paying respect to the Father of Nation at the Raj Ghat in New Delhi. He stayed for some time at the Raj Ghat where an all-faith prayer meeting was being held before going to Vijay Ghat to pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary.

"Tributes to beloved Bapu! On #Gandhi150, we express gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet," he tweeted.

à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤°à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¤à¥Âà¤®à¤¾ à¤Âà¤¾à¤Âà¤§à¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤¨à¤Âà¥Â 150à¤µà¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤¨à¥Âà¤®-à¤Âà¤¯à¤Âà¤¤à¥Â à¤ªà¤° à¤¶à¤¤-à¤¶à¤¤ à¤¨à¤®à¤¨à¥¤



Tributes to beloved Bapu! On #Gandhi150, we express gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet. pic.twitter.com/4y0HqBO762 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu later arrived at the Raj Ghat to pay tribute to the Mahatma.

Homage to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti. The 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is an occasion for all of us to rededicate ourselves to the values of truth, non-violence, harmony, morality and simplicity. His message remains relevant for all & he continues to be our guiding light — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2019

As we pay reverential homage to the Mahatma on his 150th Birth Anniversary, let us strive to transform our lives by internalizing and implementing the Gandhian principles in our daily life. This is the real tribute to the Father of our Nation. #Mahatma150 #MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/sFlInEN1y8 — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) October 2, 2019

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh too arrived at the memorial ground where the Father of the Nation was cremated to offer their tribute. BJP working President J.P. Nadda was also present to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates