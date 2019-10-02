MENU

PM Narendra Modi leads nation in paying tribute to the Mahatma Gandhi

Updated: Oct 02, 2019, 09:23 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led the nation in paying respect to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary

Screengrab of the video shared by Narendra Modi
Screengrab of the video shared by Narendra Modi

New Delhi: On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led the nation in paying respect to the Father of Nation at the Raj Ghat in New Delhi. He stayed for some time at the Raj Ghat where an all-faith prayer meeting was being held before going to Vijay Ghat to pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary.

"Tributes to beloved Bapu! On #Gandhi150, we express gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet," he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu later arrived at the Raj Ghat to pay tribute to the Mahatma.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh too arrived at the memorial ground where the Father of the Nation was cremated to offer their tribute. BJP working President J.P. Nadda was also present to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

