PM Narendra Modi meets Queen Elizabeth II in London

Narendra Modi/ File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called on Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace and discussed issues of mutual interests.

Modi, who arrived on Tuesday on a four-day UK visit, met the British Queen ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The 91-year-old monarch is the Head of the Commonwealth. The executive session of day-long CHOGM deliberations between the 53 heads of government in London tomorrow will culminate in a gala dinner hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace in the evening.

India is the second-largest Commonwealth trading partner for the UK, at 16.3 percent of total UK-Commonwealth trade of around 94.4 billion pounds after Canada's 16.4 percent.

