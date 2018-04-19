PM Narendra Modi meets world leaders on sidelines of CHOGM

Prime Minister Modi met his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth and Gambian President Adama Barrow

On part of the UK tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met several world leaders in London. Modi met other world leaders at the multilateral 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Prime Minister Modi met his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth and Gambian President Adama Barrow. He later shared pleasantries with President of Seychelles Danny Faure and Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Keith Rowley.

He also met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and interacted with her. This is their first meeting since the Bangladeshi Prime Minister's visit to New Delhi last year.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with various world leaders, including with his counterparts from Bangladesh, Australia and the President of Seychelles.

The Prime Minister will also have a one-on-one discussion with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Michael Holness, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi arrived at the Buckingham Palace to attend the meeting. He was received by British counterpart Theresa May and Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland.

The Commonwealth Summit was formally opened by Queen Elizabeth at 10 a.m. (local time) followed by an official welcome of the leaders of 53 Commonwealth nations by May and Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland.

