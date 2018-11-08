PM Narendra Modi, opposition leaders greet LK Advani on birthday

Nov 08, 2018, 17:45 IST | IANS

Advani's impact on Indian politics was immense and he built the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and mentored party workers, selflessly and diligently, Modi tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opposition leaders on Thursday greeted veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani on his 91st birthday, with Congress leader Siddaramaiah seeking his "guidance" to protect "our democracy which is in grave danger".

Advani's impact on Indian politics was immense and he built the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and mentored party workers, selflessly and diligently, Modi tweeted.

"His ministerial tenures are applauded for futuristic decision making and people-friendly policies. His wisdom is admired across the political spectrum," said Modi, who later called on Advani at his residence.

The former Deputy Prime Minister also received birthday wishes from Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Nitin Gadkari, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah among others.

Siddaramaiah tweeted: "Your guidance is required in protecting our democracy which is in grave danger, than in Marg-Darshak Mandal which do not respect your experience and seniority."

Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, on October 10, inaugurated a maiden presentation of 'Sampoorna Ramleela' -- a dramatised musical rendition of Hindu epic Ramayana -- which is dedicated to the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

