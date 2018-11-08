PM Narendra Modi, opposition leaders greet LK Advani on birthday

national

Advani's impact on Indian politics was immense and he built the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and mentored party workers, selflessly and diligently, Modi tweeted

LK Advani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opposition leaders on Thursday greeted veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani on his 91st birthday, with Congress leader Siddaramaiah seeking his "guidance" to protect "our democracy which is in grave danger".

Advani's impact on Indian politics was immense and he built the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and mentored party workers, selflessly and diligently, Modi tweeted.

Shri LK Advani Ji’s impact on Indian politics is immense. Selflessly and diligently, he built the @BJP4India and wonderfully mentored Karyakartas.



I pray for the good health and long life of our beloved Advani Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2018

"His ministerial tenures are applauded for futuristic decision making and people-friendly policies. His wisdom is admired across the political spectrum," said Modi, who later called on Advani at his residence.

The former Deputy Prime Minister also received birthday wishes from Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Nitin Gadkari, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah among others.

Siddaramaiah tweeted: "Your guidance is required in protecting our democracy which is in grave danger, than in Marg-Darshak Mandal which do not respect your experience and seniority."

Warm Birthday wishes to senior @BJP4India leader Shri. L K Advani ji. May you be blessed with healthy & happy life.



Your guidance is required in protecting our democracy which is in grave danger, than in Marg-Darshak Mandal which do not respect your experience & seniority. pic.twitter.com/HzrT1oGONt — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) November 8, 2018

Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, on October 10, inaugurated a maiden presentation of 'Sampoorna Ramleela' -- a dramatised musical rendition of Hindu epic Ramayana -- which is dedicated to the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates