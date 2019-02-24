PM Narendra Modi: Our fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris

national

Narendra Modi further issued a stern warning to Pakistan over the Pulwama attack, saying the new India would not hold back in its response to terrorism

Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country's fight was for Kashmir and not against the state as he condemned the attacks on Kashmiris in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

Paying tribute to the CRPF jawans killed in the terror attack, Modi said at a rally in Rajasthan's Tonk that it was of utmost importance to take along the youth of Kashmir in the battle against terrorism as Kashmiris too were victims and must be protected.

"What happened to Kashmiri youth in the last few days…It does not matter whether the incident was small or big, such things should not happen. Every child of Kashmir is with India in our fight against terror," Modi said.



Security forces patrol in Karan Nagar area. Pic/AFP

The Prime Minister also issued a stern warning to Pakistan over the Pulwama attack, saying the new India would not hold back in its response to terrorism. He said he was proud of the forces, "who within 100 hours (of the Pulwama attack) sent the perpetrators, to the place where they belong."

"I called Imran Khan after he was elected as part of protocol and told him that we have fought enough but now we should fight a united battle against poverty and illiteracy. He said to me that he was son of a Pathan and will stand by his words. Today, it is time to test if he will stand by his words," Modi said.

Centre rushes in 100 companies of paramilitary forces to Kashmir The Centre rushed in 100 additional companies of paramilitary forces to Kashmir on an 'urgent' basis. The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has ordered for the additional deployment of 100 companies of paramilitary forces, which comprise 45 companies of CRPF, 35 from BSF and 10 each from SSB and ITBP.

The crackdown in the Valley continued on Friday, with raids being conducted on separatist leaders. JKLF chief Yasin Malik was arrested from his residence on Friday night, following which nearly 150 people of Jama'at-e-Islami (JeI), including its chief Abdul Hamid Fayaz, were held across the Valley.

Arun Jaitley warns Pakistan

India will exercise all options, diplomatic or otherwise, to win a decisive battle against Pakistan which is responsible for the Pulwama attack, finance minister Arun Jaitley said. He described Pakistan as a "rogue state".

