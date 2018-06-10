PM Narendra Modi, Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain shake hands at SCO Summit

The two leaders, who are at Qingdao to attend the 18th SCO Summit, shook hands after signing of agreements between the members states of the eight-nation bloc

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks with Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain after a signing ceremony during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Qingdao, Chinaâ€™s Shandong province./ AFP

Qingdao: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shook hands with Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain and had a brief chat with him at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

The two leaders, who are at Qingdao to attend the 18th SCO Summit, shook hands after signing of agreements between the members states of the eight-nation bloc.

The relations between India and Pakistan had strained after an attack on an army camp in Uri by Pakistan-based terror organisations in 2016. The ties took a severe hit post-sentencing of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav by a military court in April last year.

India had also boycotted the 19th SAARC Summit after the Uri attack. The summit scheduled to be held in Islamabad in 2016 was postponed.

India has been raising the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in various multilateral forums with an aim to build pressure on Islamabad to dismantle the terror infrastructure operating from that country.

Modi held nearly half a dozen bilateral meetings with leaders of other SCO countries. However, there was no bilateral meeting between Modi and Hussain.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates