PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 76th birth anniversary. "On his birth anniversary, tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," PM Modi tweeted.

On his birth anniversary, tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2020

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984. He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.



In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.



The Congress observes the day as 'Sadbhavna Divas'.

