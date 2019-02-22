PM Narendra Modi pays tributes at Korea cemetery in Seoul

international

Mayor of Gimhae gifted a Bodhi tree sapling to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mark of close ties between India and South Korea. Yesterday, the Prime Minister unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Yonsei Univesity

On the second day of his visit to South Korea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Korean soldiers at the National Cemetery here. "Honouring the heroes. PM @narendramodi laid a wreath at the National Cemetery of the Republic of Korea that entombs remains of 165000 martyrs and paid homage to the fallen soldiers," tweeted MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Immediately after, the prime minister reached the Blue House which is the Korean Presidential Office where he received a ceremonial welcome. He is also scheduled to have a meeting with President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, who had visited India in July 2018.

In the afternoon at a brief ceremony, the Indian Prime Minister will be conferred with the Seoul Peace Prize, which was announced by the Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation in October last year in recognition of his dedicated service to international cooperation, global growth, and human development.

Prime Minister Modi reached Seoul on Thursday morning on a two-day visit aimed at strengthening the special strategic partnership between South Korea and Indian and boosting bilateral trade and cultural ties.

Before embarking on a two-day visit, the Prime Minister described South Korea as a valued friend with which India shares special strategic partnership initiatives such as Make in India, Start-Up India and â¿¿Clean Indiaâ¿¿. This is the Prime Minister's second visit to the Republic of Korea after his state visit in May 2015.

