PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited former Gujarat Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel's residence and paid tributes to the late BJP stalwart who passed away on Thursday.

After offering condolences to Patel's grieving family, he visited the late Kanodia brothers' residences in Gandhinagar to offer condolences to their families. Both the brothers, leaders of the BJP, had died within a space of two days.

Modi arrived at Ahmedabad airport on Friday morning and from there, he went straight to Keshubhai Patel's residence in Gandhinagar. Patel, who died at the age of 92, was Modi's predecessor before the latter became the Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001.

Modi then went to the residences of the Kanodia brothers -- Mahesh and Naresh. Mahesh died on October 25 while Naresh passed away on October 27, owing to illness.

Mahesh Kanodia was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian who represented Patan for four consecutive terms, while Naresh Kanodia, the younger brother, was a BJP legislator from Karjan constituency from 2002 to 2007.

Modi, on his arrival at Ahmedabad airport, was welcomed by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Minister of State (home), Pradeepsinh Jadeja and Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever