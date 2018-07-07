PM Narendra Modi: People calling Congress 'bail gadi'

"Many senior Congress leaders and former ministers were out on bail," Modi said while addressing a public meeting

Attacking the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said people are calling the party "bail gadi" because many of its senior leaders are out on bail in various cases.

"The work which is being done now (by the BJP in the state and at the Centre) could have been done earlier also. You are aware of the intention of the previous governments. It is because of their intentions, the people are now calling the Congress a 'bail gadi'.

"Many senior Congress leaders and former ministers were out on bail," Modi said while addressing a public meeting here.

With "bail gadi" sounds like the Hindi word for "bullock cart", Modi emphasised that by "bail" he was referring to the relief given by courts to senior Congress leaders, who are facing legal battles.

Before addressing the meeting Modi laid the foundation stone for several infrastructure projects, with a total outlay of over Rs 2,100 crore, including elevated road project for Ajmer, water supply and sewerage projects in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Sikar and Mount Abu.

He also said that the central government and the state government were working together for the progress of Rajasthan. The state would face assembly polls later in 2018.

"Never forget the tough circumstances in which Vasundhara Raje took oath in 2013. When she took oath, systems were not working properly. She has changed the work culture in the state.

"The previous government only indulged in laying the foundation stone of the projects and not completing them.

"We are working on ground level not on papers. Our projects are neither delayed nor abandoned. Development is our only agenda," Modi added.

He also said that farmers, women and Dalits are at the core of the Bharatiya Janata Party's government schemes.

