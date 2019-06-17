PM Narendra Modi posts another yoga video demonstrating 'Shalabhasana'

national

The Prime Minister has been regularly tweeting asana videos since June 5 in the run-up to the International Yoga Day, which was started after Modi, in 2104, suggested it in his speech at the UN General Assembly

Narendra Modi. Pic/Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted another yoga video that demonstrates 'shalabhasana' also known as 'the locust posture' ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21. The 3D video shows Narendra Modi's animated version donning a blue T-shirt and black track pants performing the posture while a voice-over outlines the benefits of the asana.

The voiceover said that Shalabhasana reduces thigh fat, shapes lower body muscles and is good for digestion. It is also helpful in losing weight and for sciatica, pain in the lower back and relieving mental stress. Pregnant women, patients of peptic ulcer, hernia, hypertension and heart diseases are advised not to perform the asana, it said.

Stronger wrists, back muscles and prevention of spondylitis...just some of the reasons why practising Shalabhasana is beneficial. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/etloBuR7KB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2019

"Stronger wrists, back muscles and prevention of spondylitis...just some of the reasons why practising Shalabhasana is beneficial," Modi wrote on Twitter while posting the video.

The Prime Minister has been regularly tweeting asana videos since June 5 in the run-up to the International Yoga Day, which was started after Narendra Modi, in 2104, suggested it in his speech at the UN General Assembly. The members of the Assembly chose June 21 to mark the day as it is the longest day of the year. The day is marked each year with multiple events in the country and abroad.

