PM Narendra Modi prays for India's 'progress, prosperity' at Kerala temple
Temple authorities presented PM Narendra Modi a memorandum to the tune of Rs 450 crore for various developmental projects of the shrine
On June 8, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the famed Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala and prayed at the shrine for the progress and prosperity of India.
The Guruvayur Temple is divine and magnificent. Prayed at this iconic Temple for the progress and prosperity of India. pic.twitter.com/sB5I4GEYZA— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2019
"The Guruvayoor temple is divine and magnificent. Prayed at this iconic temple for the progress and prosperity of India," Modi tweeted. He also posted images of his visit to the over 5,000-year-old shrine on the micro-blogging site.
A blessed moment from the Guruvayur Temple. pic.twitter.com/MgBLNM3IHJ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2019
After the prayers, Modi held a meeting with the officials of the temple along with Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and State Devasom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.
Temple authorities presented him a memorandum to the tune of Rs 450 crore for various developmental projects of the shrine. Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was given a traditional welcome by priests.
The entire top brass of the Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Rajya Sabha member and superstar Suresh Gopi, who unsuccessfully contested the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in last month's general elections, were present at the temple town.
Modi flew into Guruvayoor from Kochi earlier in the morning. He participated in various rituals in the temple, including reading of the 'Vishnu Sahasaranamam'. Modi had visited the temple in 2008 soon after he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second time.
Before returning to the national capital later in the day, Modi will address a public rally near here.
Top news stories of the day
- Virat Kohli slapped Rs 500 fine for washing car with drinking water by Gurugram corporation
- Mantralaya dengue scare: BMC drops pesticide grains in Metro 3 pits
- Mumbai: City's water levels down to less than 10 percent of total stock
- Smriti Irani's mushy moments with husband Zubin spell romance!
- Thane: Cadbury junction flyover to remain open during the repairs
- Mumbai: City mountaineer revisits near-death experience in the Everest jam
- Mumbai: In a first, MSHRC takes note of MU law result chaos
- Do you know Belly dancing helps you lose weight, improve sex life?
- Mumbai: MMRDA setup control room to tackle bad roads, water logging issues during monsoon
- British Airways passenger forced to sit on seat with vomit; Airline gets trolled
- World Oceans Day: 10 spectacular marine animals in pictures
- Watch video: Old man serving water to pedestrians in sweltering Delhi heat will melt your heart
- Sudarshan Pattanaik's remarkable beach sand sculptures are a must see
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister of India again