PM Narendra Modi presents pair of slippers to tribal woman in Chhattisgarh

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Bijapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday presented a pair of slippers to a tribal woman in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur city to commemorate the 127th birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the first health centre under Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Jangala earlier on Saturday. He also inaugurated the first phase of the Bastar Internet scheme under which a 40,000-km-long network of fibre optics cable would be spread across the seven districts of the tribal region.

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated a new rail line and a passenger train between Gudum and Bhanupratapur, bringing north Bastar region on railways¿ map.

This was Prime Minister Modi's fourth visit to Chhattisgarh.

