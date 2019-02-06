PM Narendra Modi promises solution to mining impasse in Goa

national

Mining was banned in the state from March 15 last year after the Supreme Court quashed second renewal of 88 mining leases

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured a delegation of lawmakers and representatives of the Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF), that the central government would try to find a solution to the resumption of mining in Goa within the "four corners of the law", South Goa MP Narendra Savaikar said on Wednesday.

During the meeting at the Prime Minister's Office, the delegation which met Prime Minister Modi, included Savoikar, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik, state BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, president of the Goa Mining People's Front Puti Gaonkar, among others.

The mining dependents are demanding amendments in the existing mining laws, aiming to restart mining activities in the state.

GMPF, a union of mining dependents, have been demanding that existing mining-related laws be amended to give a new lease of life to the industry, which employs around two lakh people.

