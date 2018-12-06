PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi to visit Odisha in December

national

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Odisha in-charge Arun Singh on Friday said PM Modi will visit Odisha to attend a mega public rally in Khurda on December 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AICC President Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to visit Odisha this month ahead of general and Assembly elections in 2019.

The tour itinerary of the Prime Minister would be announced soon, he said.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to visit Odisha in the last week of December, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Niranjan Patnaik said.

He said while the visit of Gandhi is confirmed, the date is yet to be finalised.

Patnaik said Gandhi will most likely arrive on a two-day visit either on December 22 and 23 or Dec 27 and 28.

Incidentally, the visits of Modi and Gandhi are scheduled at a time when the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will be celebrating its foundation day on December 26.

