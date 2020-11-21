Search

PM Narendra Modi reviews India's vaccination strategy in key meeting

Updated: 21 November, 2020 11:41 IST | IANS | New Delhi

Key officials from the Niti Aayog, Cabinet secretariat, PMO, External Affairs Ministry, and Health Family were part of the meeting

Pic courtesy/Narendra Modi's Twitter accoount
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed India's vaccination strategy in a key meeting with the concerned officials.

"Important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed," Modi tweeted.

He added that various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to healthcare workers, cold-chain infrastructure augmentation, and tech platforms for vaccine roll-out were also discussed in the meeting.

Key officials from the Niti Aayog, Cabinet secretariat, PMO, External Affairs Ministry, and Health Family were part of the meeting.

