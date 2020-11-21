PM Narendra Modi reviews India's vaccination strategy in key meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed India's vaccination strategy in a key meeting with the concerned officials.

"Important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed," Modi tweeted.

Held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed. pic.twitter.com/nwZuoMFA0N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020

He added that various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to healthcare workers, cold-chain infrastructure augmentation, and tech platforms for vaccine roll-out were also discussed in the meeting.

Key officials from the Niti Aayog, Cabinet secretariat, PMO, External Affairs Ministry, and Health Family were part of the meeting.

