PM Narendra Modi reviews preparations for launch of health assurance scheme

The scheme will provide health assurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family and will cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the progress of the launch of the Health Assurance scheme under Ayushman Bharat.

The scheme will provide health assurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family and will cover over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families. An official release said that top officials of Health Ministry, NITI Aayog and PMO briefed the Prime Minister on various aspects, including preparations in states and development of the technological infrastructure associated with the scheme.

Modi had inaugurated the first 'Health and Wellness Centre' under Ayushman Bharat, in the aspirational district of Bijapur in Chhattisgarh in April this year on Ambedkar Jayanti.

