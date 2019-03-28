PM Narendra Modi slams Congress for questioning surgical strikes

national

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress party of not having regard for defence forces by saying that political party while in power sat back on Rafale deal

Narendra Modi

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Congress again for demanding proof of surgical strikes and suggested the demand was unnecessary and appeared to bring forth the rival party's distrust of the Indian Army.

"When we entered the homes of the terrorists and killed them then is it right to question the valour of our jawans? Is it right to abuse our Army Chief? Will people forgive those who give anti-national statements just to become a hero in Pakistan?" Modi said addressing a public rally in Rudrapur.

"Will people forgive those leaders who have made anti-India statements in order to become a hero in Pakistan," asked Prime Minister to the people attending his rally.

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress party of not having regard for defence forces by saying that political party while in power sat back on Rafale deal because they were not getting any 'malai'.

"The Indian Armed forces had asked the previous government to provide them with modernised weapons, Rafale fighter jets, bulletproof jackets, One Rank One Pension, but nothing was given to them. Instead of providing them with modern weapons, the Congress party used to file cases against the Army chiefs," he added.

During his speech, the Prime Minister also lauded Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government for starting the process to buy Rafale jets and added that the Congress government had for ten years did not do anything.

"The culture of fear is not the culture of this Chowkidar. The Opposition and the enemies of the nation should listen carefully, we are not going to fear anything. We are going to combat terrorism, no matter what," he added.

He further took a jibe at the rival Congress saying, "Congress can never understand the sentiments of people. The way Congress behaved with the Armed Forces, it repeated that behaviour with farmers and the poor as well... Congress is repeating its promise of 'Garibi hatao', which it had promised four decades ago. This is the biggest proof of Congress' lie."

The Prime Minister also alleged: "Rahul Gandhi-led Congress has cheated the people of India for 72 years, it is the reason behind the prevalent poverty in the country."

