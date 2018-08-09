PM Narendra Modi to address diverse gathering on World Biofuel Day

national

Narendra Modi/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a diverse gathering here consisting of farmers, scientists, entrepreneurs, students, government officials and legislators to mark the World Biofuel Day 2018, a government statement said on Thursday.

Modi will be the chief guest for the inaugural session of the programme on Friday which is being held at Vigyan Bhawan by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The programme would witness participation of sugarcane farmers, scientists, entrepreneurs in biofuels, students of agriculture, science and engineering streams, members of parliament, ambassadors, officers of Central and State government and companies involved in the bio-energy sector, said the statement.

The Prime Minister will address the gathering on how biofuels can help reduce import dependency on crude oil and their contribution to a cleaner environment, generate additional income for farmers, and generate employment in rural areas, it added. Biofuels have synergies with various government initiatives, including enhancing farmers' incomes, and Swachh Bharat, said the statement, adding, as a result of the efforts of the Centre, ethanol blending in petrol had increased to 141 crore litres in financial year 2017-2018, as compared to 38 crore litres recorded in financial year 2013-2014.

"The Government also approved the National Policy on Biofuels in June 2018," the statement said. The World Biofuel Day, which is being observed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for the last three years, is observed on August 10 to create awareness about the importance of non-fossil fuels as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels.

