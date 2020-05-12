PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, amid speculations about lockdown 4.0. This comes a day after the Prime Minister's meeting with Chief Ministers of all the states. On Monday, PM Modi held a video conference meeting with CM of all states to discuss the road ahead in India's fight against the novel coronavirus. The prime minister conveyed to the chief ministers that a "balanced strategy will have to be adopted for the road ahead, and what path and the direction the country" should adopt could be determined on the basis of the suggestions by the states, sources said.

PMO India's handle on Twitter announced, "PM Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening."

Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 12, 2020

The Prime Minister had addressed the nation on April 14 when he announced the extension of the lockdown until May 3.

The death toll also crossed 2,200 with more people succumbing to COVID-19 at various places including in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Interacting with CMs in a video conference, Modi flagged that problems have increased wherever social distancing norms were not followed or there has been laxity in implementation of the lockdown rules.

