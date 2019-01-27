PM Narendra Modi to address NDA rally in Patna on March 3

national

Lok Janshakti Party'S Pasupati Kumar Paras and the Bharatiya Janata Party state President Nityanand Rai were also in attendance

Narendra Modi

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an NDA rally in Patna on March 3, an official announced here on Sunday.

"The NDA will hold the biggest ever rally in Patna on March 3. It will be addressed by Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP chief Amit Shah," Janata Dal-United (JD-U) state President Vashisht Narain Singh said.

Lok Janshakti Party'S Pasupati Kumar Paras and the Bharatiya Janata Party state President Nityanand Rai were also be in attendance.

He said the three allies of NDA in Bihar will work together to garner support for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress is organising an anti-BJP rally named 'Jan Aakansha' at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Feb 3. It will be addressed by party President Rahul Gandhi.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.