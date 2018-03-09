PM Narendra Modi to attend Biplab Deb's swearing-in ceremony in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of chief minister-elect Biplab Deb in Tripura, official sources said



Biplab Kumar Deb. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday attend the swearing-in ceremony of chief minister-elect Biplab Deb in Tripura, official sources said. The swearing-in will also mark the BJP taking over the reins of the state for the first time. The BJP alliance in the northeastern state has won 43 out of the 60 assembly seats, ending nearly 25 years of the Left rule in Tripura.

