PM Narendra Modi to attend Dawoodi Bohra event in Madhya Pradesh

national

Modi will attend and address the "Ashara Mubaraka" - a commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Husain -- in Indore

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a religious event organised by the Dawoodi Bohra community in Madhya Pradesh on September 14, an official statement said on Thursday.

Modi will attend and address the "Ashara Mubaraka" - a commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Husain -- in Indore.

The event will also be attended by Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, spiritual head of the Dawoodi Bohra community, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Ashara Mubaraka refers to a period of ten days at the beginning of the Islamic year dedicated to the remembrance of Prophet Mohammed and his grandson Imam Husain.

The tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is known as Ashura and marks the day on which Imam Husain was martyred along with his family members and companions.

The BJP-ruled state is due for the polls later in the year.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday on September 17 in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, a district official in Uttar Pradesh said on Thursday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has sent a tentative schedule to the district authorities, following which preparations for the visit is underway in the temple town.

Modi will pay obeisance to Lord Shiva at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and later watch a film "Chalo Jeete Hain" inspired by his life along with a few school children, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates