PM Narendra Modi to be served Gujarati delicacies in London

Karmani told ANI that he and his team of eight members are ready to serve pure vegetarian "Ghar Ka Khana" to Prime Minister Modi



PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his journey to the United Kingdom on Tuesday to attend the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London. He is scheduled to have a breakfast meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May at around 9 am (local time). Executive chef of St. James Court Taj Hotel in Buckingham Gate Shenoy Karmani has been appointed to prepare the breakfast for the Prime Minister's bilateral meeting and lunch for the on-going CHOGM summit on Tuesday.

Karmani told ANI that he and his team of eight members are ready to serve pure vegetarian "Ghar Ka Khana" to Prime Minister Modi. The breakfast menu will comprise of tea and coffee, Poha, Upma, Puri, Bhaji and Seera all of which are traditional delicacies of India. Later in the day Prime Minister Modi along with his delegation team will be served lunch at the Buckingham's Taj hotel.

The lunch will again be prepared under the guidance of Chef Shenoy Karmani. The menu will be high on the specific Gujarat-based delicacies including Khaman, Dhokla, Khandvi, dal, dal pakora, torai masala, stuffed Karela, paneer bhurji, and Khichdi.

The food preparations will be done in pure clarified butter. Later at night, Prime Minister Theresa May will be hosting dinner for the leaders of all the Commonwealth nations who are participating in the CHOGM summit. On April 20, the Commonwealth Games Federation will host a breakfast for heads of government. The summit concludes later that day when leaders will issue their communique and a leaders' statement after their retreat.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever