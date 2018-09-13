Search

PM Narendra Modi to celebrate 68th birthday in Varanasi

Sep 13, 2018, 13:50 IST | IANS

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has sent a tentative schedule to the district authorities, following which preparations for the visit is underway in the temple town

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 68th birthday on September 17 in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, a district official in Uttar Pradesh said on Thursday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has sent a tentative schedule to the district authorities, following which preparations for the visit is underway in the temple town.

Modi will pay obeisance to Lord Shiva at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and later watch a film "Chalo Jeete Hain" inspired by his life along with a few school children, the official said.

The venue for this event has not yet been fixed, he added.

The Prime Minister is also likely to launch some developmental projects, including the four-laning of the Babatpur-Shivpur road, Ring Road phase I and some projects at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) during his stay.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who was in Varanasi on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for Modi's visit.

Tags

narendra modinational newsvaranasibharatiya janata party

