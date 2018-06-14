PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 106th Indian Science Congress in Jalandhar
The 106th Science Congress will be held from January 3-7 on the private varsity's campus with about 15,000 delegates, including 300 top scientists and Nobel Laureates, from across the world, attending the meet
The Lovely Professional University (LPU) here on Thursday announced it has been slated to host world's biggest science event - the Indian Science Congress - next year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate it.
The 106th Science Congress will be held from January 3-7 on the private varsity's campus with about 15,000 delegates, including 300 top scientists and Nobel Laureates, from across the world, attending the meet. Themed "Future India: Science & Technology", the five-day event will have 18 plenary sessions, including those of medical, chemical, environmental and other science domains.
In parallel, there will be four mega events, including Children Science Conference; Women Science Conference; Science Communicators' Meet; and Science Exhibition. "We feel honoured for hosting such a prestigious scientific congress which has to witness great scientists from not only India but also from world across," LPU Chancellor Ashok Mittal said in a statement.
