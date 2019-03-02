PM Narendra Modi to launch Kalashnikov rifles unit in Amethi on Sunday

national

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday where he is expected to unveil an Indo-Russian ordnance factory and several development projects related to power generation and other sectors, a government statement said on Saturday.

At Kauhar in Amethi district, the Prime Minister will dedicate the Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd - a joint venture between India's ordnance factory and a Russian firm - to the nation and address a public gathering, the statement said.

"The Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd is a milestone in India-Russia cooperation. The latest series of the iconic Kalashnikov rifles will be made in the Korwa Ordnance Factory. The joint venture will bolster the armed forces in the country and will strengthen the national security," said the statement.

The factory will also generate employment opportunities in Amethi and nearby areas and give a tremendous boost to the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor project, it said.

The Prime Minister will also unveil several development projects related to power generation, education, health and manufacturing sectors.

"These projects will be of direct benefit to the Amethi region as well as Uttar Pradesh," added the statement.

