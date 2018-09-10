PM Narendra Modi to meet head of Dawoodi Bohra community in Indore

national

However, the district administration has not received any intimation from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on the proposed address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being presented a cheque of Rs. 8.5 crore by DG, ITBP, R.K. Pachnanda towards the Prime Ministerâ€™s National Relief Fund, in New Delhi, Monday, September 10, 2018/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the religious head of Dawoodi Bohra community Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin at a mosque here on September 14, officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, Modi will meet Saifuddin at the Saifi Nagar mosque in the city where the head of the Dawoodi Bohra community will hold a 9-day religious discourse starting September 12. The prime minister is likely to address members of the community gathered at the mosque after his meeting, they said.

However, the district administration has not received any intimation from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on the proposed address.

Modi's visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh is being seen by political pundits as an attempt to give a fillip to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) push to retain power in the state. Meanwhile, the state administration is working overtime to ensure strict security for the visit. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Indore Police Harinarayanchari Mishra said a total of 4,000 security personnel have been deployed in the city for the prime minister's visit and a strict vigil was being maintained.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever