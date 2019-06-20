PM Narendra Modi to Shikhar Dhawan: No doubt the pitch will miss you

national

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Shikhar Dhawan a speedy recovery as the player got injured while performing for India in the Ongoing cricket World Cup and said that the pitch will miss him

PM Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined a host of cricketers to offer his sympathy to injured India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was ruled out of the Cricket World Cup, saying "the pitch will miss you." Shikhar Dhawan's World Cup campaign came to an end as the prolific batsman sustained a thumb fracture during the match against Australia.

Dear @SDhawan25, no doubt the pitch will miss you but I hope you recover at the earliest so that you can once again be back on the field and contribute to more wins for the nation. https://t.co/SNFccgeXAo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2019

PM Narendra Modi took micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a heartfelt message for Shikhar Dhawan. Quoting Dhwan's post where the left-handed batsman announced he won't be able to participate any further in the World Cup, PM Modi wrote: Dear @SDhawan25, no doubt the pitch will miss you but I hope you recover at the earliest so that you can once again be back on the field and contribute to more wins for the nation."

The Delhi batsman has been replaced by the young Rishabh Pant in the Indian squad. Before PM Modi, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said that he expects Shikhar Dhawan to bounce back strongly from the injury setback that forced him out of the World Cup and backed the opener's replacement Rishabh Pant to do well.

Feel for you Shikhar. You were playing well & to be injured in the middle of such an important tournament is heartbreaking. I’m sure you’ll come back stronger than ever.

Rishabh you’ve been playing well & there can’t be a bigger platform to express yourself. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/T7qzKcDfoO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 20, 2019

"Feel for you Shikhar. You were playing well & to be injured in the middle of such an important tournament is heartbreaking. I'm sure you'll come back stronger than ever," Tendulkar tweeted.

Many former cricketers from India and abroad also offered words of sympathy for Dhawan, wishing him a quick recovery.

With inputs from PTI

