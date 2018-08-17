PM Narendra Modi to visit flood-battered Kerala

national

Modi is expected to land in Thiruvananthapuram by 9 p.m. and will be staying at the Raj Bhavan

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who talked to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the flood situation on Friday, will travel to the state for an aerial of the affected areas on Saturday.

"Later this evening, I will be heading to Kerala to take stock of the unfortunate situation due to flooding," Modi tweeted. "Had a telephone conversation with Kerala Chief Minister just now. We discussed the flood situation across the state and reviewed rescue operations. "

Modi is expected to land in Thiruvananthapuram by 9 p.m. and will be staying at the Raj Bhavan. He will take an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas on Saturday. Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of nearly 100 people in the state.

