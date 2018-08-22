PM Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat on August 23

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Thursday to witness a collective "e-Gruhpravesh" of one lakh beneficiaries who have got houses under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin).

Modi will also inaugurate several projects -- a government civil hospital, 13 projects of Junagadh Municipal Corporation and a milk processing plant at Khokharda in Junagadh city.

He will deliver a convocation address of the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar and attend a Somnath Trust meeting before returning to Delhi.

The Prime Minister will witness the "e-Gruhpravesh" event at a large public meeting in Valsad district's Jujwa village.

"More than one lakh houses have been completed in Gujarat. Beneficiaries of these houses will celebrate collective Gruhpravesh across 26 districts," said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

At Valsad, beneficiaries from five districts of south Gujarat -- Valsad, Navsari, Tapi, Surat and Dangs -- will gather. In the remaining districts, a collective Gruh-Pravesh will be celebrated at the block level.

Beneficiaries will be connected through video link to the main event in Valsad.

The Prime Minister will distribute certificates and employment letters to select beneficiaries under various development schemes like Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Gramodaya Yojana and National Rural Livelihood Mission.

