PM Narendra Modi to visit Jaipur on July 7

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore said the 7,000 beneficiaries of government schemes would be taken from Churu to Jaipur for the prime minister's visit on July 7

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be in Jaipur on a one-day visit on July 7, officials said. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore said the 7,000 beneficiaries of government schemes would be taken from Churu to Jaipur for the prime minister's visit on July 7.

He today reviewed the preparations in Churu and gave directed officers to make arrangements for interaction of the beneficiaries with Modi, said an official. Churu Collector Muktanand Agrawal and other district-level officers were present in the meeting.

An official of the general administration department said a detailed programme of the prime minister's visit was yet to be received by them.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates