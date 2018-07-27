PM Narendra Modi to visit Lucknow, launch several projects

Narendra Modi will attend an event on "Transforming Urban Landscape" on Saturday to mark the third anniversary of three key government initiatives related to Urban Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lucknow on July 28 and 29 and lay the foundation stone of several development projects, including on urban development. This will be Modi's third visit to Uttar Pradesh in a month, signifying the importance being attached to the state, which has 80 parliamentary seats, by the BJP in run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Modi will attend an event on "Transforming Urban Landscape" on Saturday to mark the third anniversary of three key government initiatives related to Urban Development - Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation of Urban Transfornation (AMRUT) and the Smart Cities Mission.

He will visit an exhibition on Flagship Missions of Urban Development and interact with 35 beneficiaries of PMAY (U) - one from each state and union territory. He will also receive feedback from PMAY beneficiaries, via video link, from different cities of Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will lay foundation stone of various projects under the flagship missions and also address a gathering.

On July 29, Modi will attend a ground breaking ceremony for projects involving an investment of Rs 60,000 crore which have materalised following the UP Investors Summit earlier this year. According to an official release, the summit had led to generation of investment intent worth more than Rs. 4.28 lakh crore across sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure, power, Information Technology, electronics and tourism.

Modi had visited Varanasi, Azamgarh and Mirzapur districts of Uttar Pradesh on July 14 and 15. He had visited Sant Kabir Nagar on June 28.

