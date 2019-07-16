Search

PM Narendra Modi upset with 'truant' ministers

Updated: Jul 16, 2019, 12:26 IST | IANS



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi came down heavily on his ministers who were absent from Parliament duty on Tuesday and asked the party leaders to prepare a list of absentees by the evening.

Sources said that at BJP's weekly parliamentary party meeting, Modi asked for a list of ministers who skipped their parliament duty despite being on the roster.

They also said that the Prime Minister advised the MPs of his party to extend their scope of work beyond politics. He counselled the lawmakers to engage in social work.

Modi, who has launched the Jal Abhiyan in the backdrop of the worst water crisis in the country, has also reportedly asked the lawmakers to sit with officials and lend an ear to the people's issues related to water shortage.

The Prime Minister also urged the lawmakers to work on war footing to tackle diseases such as Tuberculosis.

